Wilma D. Wolfe
WILMA D. WOLFE, 78 of Matthews, N.C., passed away August 11, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the May Cemetery, Huntington. She was born September 1, 1944, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Erma Waugh Pridemore. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, and siblings Danny Pridemore, Othella "Pug" Ryder and Lora Harless. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Layden, Matthews, N.C.; sisters Rose Hill and Olive Pridemore; brothers Robert Pridemore (wife Teresa) and Jimmy Pridemore; and grandchildren Michael, Cassidy, and Eden. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

