WILMA EILEEN THOMPSON BLACK moved from this Earth to her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer. She was born July 2, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles Harlan and Kathleen Meade Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Brenda Kay Jarvis; sister, Patricia Porter; granddaughter, Taryn Chanelle Amos; son-in-law, Thomas Amos; and brother-in-law, Frederick E. Kitchen. Wilma retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital and was a faithful member for many years at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, W.Va., where she was a part of the Photography and Video ministries. She is survived by family who dearly love her, including sisters, Connie Cole, Marcia Kitchen and Joyce Thompson; daughters, Debbie Amos Canterberry (Kevin), Tammy Jarvis-Kelley (Paul), Angie Arrowood (Scott), Teresa Blevins (Richard) and a special bonus daughter, Tina Howell (Eddie); grandchildren, Brandon Ross, Tyler Amos (Katherine), Holden and Spencer Blevins, Grace Arrowood, Jacob Vititoe and Faith Howell; great-grandson, Ashton Amos; and many nieces and nephews. Also left to miss her are her African Grey Parrots, Bubby Black and Barbie Yates Black, who have been an important part of her life for over 25 years. She was a powerful prayer warrior and for many years would drive what she called her “prayer route.” Twice a day she would take a route that would allow her to drive past each of her daughter’s homes to pray for their families. Our hearts are shattered as we’ve lost our best friend. Mom instilled within us a love for each other and for the Lord. We love you, Mom, and will continue our journey until we join you in heaven. It’s not goodbye, but rather see you in a bit. Honoring Wilma’s wishes, funeral services will be private for immediate family. Pastor Chuck Lawrence will be officiating. Burial will follow the services in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington man admits to federal child porn charge
- Four graduate from Cabell County drug court
- Barboursville businesses help put Central Avenue on the map
- Lost Huntington: Chi-Chi’s Restaurant
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats
- Huntington moves ahead with plans for two new fire stations
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- Marshall, C-USA reach resolution in lawsuit
- DAVID EARL SOWARDS
Collections
- Photos: Goat Yoga at the Boyd County Expo Center
- Photos: Culinary Medicine Workshop
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule retirement party
- Photos: 2022 Volunteer Luncheon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first spring practice
- Photos: Spring Tea Party with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman's Association conducts show
- Photos: Family Chemistry Night at Highlawn
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball