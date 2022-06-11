WILMA JOANN MEADOWS, 89, of Huntington, passed away June 9, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Thomas Spence Jr. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. She was born October 16, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Lora Taylor James. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Luther Meadows; daughter Rebecca Powell; son Martin Meadows; brothers and sisters Hank James, Steven James, Sherman James, Gary James, William "Bill" James, Linda James, Susie Smith and Norma Johnson. She is survived by her brother Jim James (Nioga); sister Margaret Porter; daughters Melinda Perry (Anthony), Barbara Bowling (Jim), Marie Adkins (Ron), Freida Riffle (Robert), and Mary Hicks; sons Donald Powell, Billy Powell (Drema), William Brown and Louie Thompson; grandchildren Scott Meadows, Zachary Powell (Liz), John Perry, Amber Perry, Madison Powell, Olivia Brown, Jake Brown, Faith Blankenship and Mitchell Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Dawson Meadows, Maci Meadows, Katie Powell, Isaac Powell, Johnny Perry, and Aiden Cox; sister-in-law Phyllis James; brother-in-law Dale Smith; and many loved nieces, nephews and foster children. The family would like to thank Carolyn, Gretchen, Juanita, Phyllis, Drema and Diana for their special care of their mom. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Blankenship. Ray Allen
- Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Charles E. Adkins
- Huntington Tri-State Airport needs more support from local businesses to land new route to Chicago, DC
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court conducts 3-on-3 basketball tournament