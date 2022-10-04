WILMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the home where she raised her four children.
She was born July 28, 1938. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian since the age of eleven. She attended Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church and sang with her father, husband and quartet Chapelaires for many years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Rex Alford, her mom, Lucy Ward Alford, and her husband, Wesley Norman Chapman of 61 years, and son Wesley Allen Chapman.
She is survived by one son, Larry (Sandra) Chapman; two daughters, Angie (Tim) Perry and Monetta (Jason) Black, all from Milton W.Va.; one sister, Pam (Delmer) Chapman of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Clifford (Gusty) Chapman of Ashton, W.Va.; and one sister-in-law, Nancy (Johnny) Adkins of Culloden, W.Va.; two uncles, Forrest (Stella) Alford from Milton, W.Va. and Herbert (Rita) Alford from Ona, W.Va.; 14 grandchildren, Jody, Joanie, Brian, Kay, Aaron, Tiffany, Nikki, Steven, Kalah, Samuel, Daniel, Karly, McKenzie and Byron; 10 great-grandchildren, Eli, Dillion, Jolena, Mason, Remmy, Rowan, Lalah, Sawyer, Wesley and Rylee.
She will really be missed by her daughter, Monetta, daughter-in-law Sandra, and her grandchildren, Byron and McKenzie who took care of her for many years. A special thanks to Laura Henderson and Hospice, Debbie Ward for all her support and Kevin Stowasser from Wallace Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Randy Jeffers officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
