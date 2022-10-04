Wilma Louise Chapman
SYSTEM

WILMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the home where she raised her four children.

She was born July 28, 1938. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian since the age of eleven. She attended Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church and sang with her father, husband and quartet Chapelaires for many years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you