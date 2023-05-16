Wilma Winifred Tolliver
SYSTEM

WILMA WINIFRED TOLLIVER, 90 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away peacefully with her family by her side into her heavenly home on May 13, 2023. Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Wilma was born on February 8, 1933, in Glenwood, W.Va., the daughter of the late Clyde and Martha Edmunds Stover. Wilma retired from Inland Mutual Insurance Company where she worked for more than 60 years until the young age of 88. Wilma was a member of the Cox Landing United Methodist Church where she had perfect attendance every Sunday for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Burge and Florine Burge. Wilma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lester Tolliver, son Mark (Teresa) Tolliver, grandsons Shane (Alaleh) Tolliver, Brandon (Stephanie) Tolliver, great-grandchildren Spencer Tolliver, Olivia Tolliver, and brother Lonnie Stover. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville with Pastor Charlie Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you