WILSON HOWARD “BLACKIE” STOWERS, 95, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in The Sanctuary of The Ohio Valley Nursing Home. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery Mausoleum with the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard conducting military rites. Blackie was born January 4, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James and Bessie Calhoun Stowers. He was a former chemist with Ashland Oil, a U.S. Navy veteran and an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Azile Stowers; son, Wilson H. “Blackie” Stowers Jr.; five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Marcia Stowers. There will be a reception to honor the life of Blackie following the graveside service, at the American Legion Post 93 in Kenova. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
