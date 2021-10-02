WINFRED RAY LUCAS, "BUD," 82, of Barboursville, died Sept. 28. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. Friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.  www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

