WINONA LOUISA HART SAYRE passed away October 11, 2021, at the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville, Ohio. Winona was born on August 14, 1930, to Jason C. and Loretta Hill Hart in Boone County, W.Va. She lived in West Hamlin, W.Va., until she attended Marshall University, where she met the love of her life, Robert W. Sayre Jr., who she married on September 1, 1951. They had three children, Robert W. (Carol) Sayre III, Mary Beth (Michael) Ward and David Hart (Tina) Sayre; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Jane Hart Rhodes and Joan Hart Justice; and sister-in-law, Jane Grass Hart; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert W. Sayre Jr. Also her brothers, Fred M. Hart and John Roy Hart; her sisters-in-law, Marie Hart and Betty Jane Moore; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Rhodes, Doug Justice and Sidney Moore. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker and was known for her needlework and the many items she made for family and friends. Winona and Bob would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this year. They lived for many years in Milton, and were active members of the Milton United Methodist Church. Donations may be made in her honor to the Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church Street, Milton, WV 45541, or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH, where a funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. with Pastor Tara Mitchell officiating. Burial will conclude at 1 p.m. in Forest Memorial Park, 2240 US Route 60 West, Milton, WV 22541, Friday, October 15, 2021. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note, please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
