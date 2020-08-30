WONDEL JAY RAMEY, 59, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Donna Ramey, died Aug. 23. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- Police roundup: Man charged with malicious assault in West Huntington stabbing
- Cabell County eliminates five-day option through at least first half of the year
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- MU will allow fans at football games this fall
- Storm knocks down trees, power lines in region
- Immigrants contribute millions to West Virginia’s economy
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
Images
Collections
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 18
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration