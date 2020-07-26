WOODROW F. “WOODY” BYRD, 80, of Sumter, S.C., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Sumter, S.C. He was the son of the late Woodrow Byrd and Thelma Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Ruthie Byrd. He served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran. After serving in the military, he worked as an electrical engineer for the EATON Corporation until retirement in March of 1996. He was also a devoted member of the Southside Baptist Church and will be remembered as a jokester and prankster. He is survived by his second wife, Norma Timmons Byrd of Sumter, S.C.; his sister, Nadean (Ron) Smallridge of Grove City, Ohio; his brothers, Butch (Linda) Peyton of Barboursville, W.Va., and Eddie (Charlene) Byrd of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bullock Funeral Home, followed by burial in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Sumter, S.C. Military honors were provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard from the Shaw Air Force Base. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family locally. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
