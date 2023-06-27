The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WOODROW WALTER LEWIS, 66, of Barboursville, husband of Vicky Parker Lewis, died June 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was formerly a Janitorial training officer for Goodwill Industries. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. June 29, at Barboursville Church of Christ, 1120 McClung Ave. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

