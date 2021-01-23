WOODY WILLIAMSON, 57, of Hamlin, W.Va., son of Woodrow Williamson of Bluefield, W.Va., died Jan. 18. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Williamson Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
