WYLIE EDWARD “ED” HETZER, 83, walked into heaven after spending the day with his family at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on January 24, 2021. He was born June 26, 1937, in Huntington, WV, to the late Wylie and Ernestine Hetzer. Ed graduated from Huntington High School in 1955 and worked as a computer/data processing programmer until his retirement. He was a former Sunday School teacher and youth group leader at Madison Avenue Church of God. He also served on the church’s Board of Trustees, served as the treasurer and was on the Church Council. He was currently attending New Beginnings Church of God in Kenova. He was a little league baseball coach, but his greatest joys were attending all the activities his grandkids were involved in, doing family vacations and camping. Also preceding Ed in death are brother, Darwin, and in-laws, Forrest and Mary Violet Smith. He married his high school sweetheart, Mayelma Violet Smith, and they shared 64 wonderful years together. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark (Katherine) of Barboursville, and a daughter, Deidrea “Dee” Graves of Georgetown, Ky. Ed was a wonderful Paps to three grandchildren, Tanessa (Philip) Blankenship, Tyler (Kirsten) Hetzer and Jonathan Edward Graves. He had three great-grandchildren who were the light of his life, Olivia and Christian Blankenship and Maddix Hetzer. Services will be held at noon Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bill Blankenship and Pastor Bob Ingels. Pallbearers will be grandsons Tyler Hetzer and Jonathan Graves, grandson-in-law Philip Blankenship, Mike Collins, Charlie McGuire, Ron Capron and Dan Purrington. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at noon on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and mask wearing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Huntington or New Beginnings Church of God, Kenova. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Huff's staff for 2021 nearly finalized
- Police roundup: Wayne County couple found after more than 450 grams of meth, heroin found
- Morgues, funeral homes hover at capacity as deaths rise in region
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Football Team
- Chuck Landon: Mississippi St. was linch-pin for MU hiring Huff
- Lucky few hit COVID-19 vaccine jackpot for rare extra doses
- New title and tag shop to open in Wayne
Images
Collections
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: People spend time at Lake William
- Photos: LesMills BodyCombat course at The Rec
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team defeats FIU
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County