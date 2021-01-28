WYLIE EDWARD “ED” HETZER, 83, of Huntington, died Jan. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be at noon Jan. 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Huntington or New Beginnings Church of God, Kenova.

