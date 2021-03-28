XAVIER QUENTRILL, 27, of Culloden, passed away on March 21, 2021. He is survived by his children, Karma and Zane Peyton, and their mother, Kayce Peyton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to help the family. Friends may visit the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.

