XAVIER TYREESE THOMAS, 37, of Huntington, died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Full Gospel Assembly, 2102 10th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Masks and social distance are encouraged. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
