YAEKO GIBO PERRY, 91 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by her son, Elder John Perry and son-in-law Keith Shannon. She was born November 15, 1930, in Nagoya, Japan, a daughter of the late Hikojiro and Chiyoko Oshiro Gibo. Yaeko was a homemaker, prayer warrior and friend to all. She was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. Her husband, Paul Perry, also preceded her in death, along with four siblings. Survivors include her daughter, Mitsuko Shannon and husband Keith of Rock Hill, S.C., her son, John Perry and wife Karen of Genoa, W.Va.; two sisters, Masako Heinin of Selfridge, N.D., and Takako Higa of Okinawa, Japan; a brother, Hideo Gibo of Okinawa, Japan; four grandchildren, Kara Shannon, Kathleen Shannon, Taylor Perry and wife Bailey, Olivia Perry; and a host of additional family and friends. Special thanks to all of her Charter House family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 25, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.  

