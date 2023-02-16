ZACHARY ALLEN HARDMAN, 28 of Barboursville, passed away February 11, 2023. He was born June 23, 1994, a son of Benjamin and Erika Cooper Hardman of Glenwood, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Hendrix Hardman; his fiancée, Maggi Anderson; two brothers, Cooper and Parker Hardman, both of Morgantown; paternal grandparents Doug and Sue Ellen Hardman of Huntington; maternal grandparents Steve and Brenda Sheppard of Teays Valley; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
