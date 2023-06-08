ZACHARY ARDIS DIENES, 42, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Dr. Eddie Gandy. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Zachary was born on December 7, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a former employee of Autism Services, an avid Cleveland Indians fan and a lover of many outdoor activities: hiking, bike riding, soccer and disc golf, to name a few. He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Donald Ardis, and his grandparents, Fleetwood Bartley, Fletcher and Frances Ardis, John Dienes Jr. and Erma Dienes. He is survived by his loving family, which includes: his parents, Allan J. and Patricia Gale Bartley Dienes, one sister, Hannah (Shayne) Carey, one niece, Brooke Hayden Carey, his grandmother, Ernestine Bartley and a host of many other friends and family members. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Zach's memory to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV, 25701.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hot dog! Online map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best wieners
- West Virginia’s newest scenic train ride opens
- West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns in June
- The Nucor impact: Mason County ready for opportunities, challenges
- Appalachian Power to remove 17 miles of lines in Cabell, Lincoln
- G.D. Ritzy's in Huntington permanently closes
- American Countess stops in Huntington, set to return to city later this year
- Earl W. "Dutch" III Heiner
- Another Hal Greer lane shift begins Monday
- Bear and human conflicts are a rising problem
Collections
- Photos: The American Countess Riverboat stops in Huntington
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: 5th annual BrewGrass Festival
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm in Milton
- Photos: Car show presented by Tri State Street Rods
- Photos: 2023 Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: June Harless Center's Cardboard Boat Regatta
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first summer recruiting camp
- Photos: Summer Camp Olympics kick-off party