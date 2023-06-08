Zachary Ardis Dienes
ZACHARY ARDIS DIENES, 42, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Dr. Eddie Gandy. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Zachary was born on December 7, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a former employee of Autism Services, an avid Cleveland Indians fan and a lover of many outdoor activities: hiking, bike riding, soccer and disc golf, to name a few. He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Donald Ardis, and his grandparents, Fleetwood Bartley, Fletcher and Frances Ardis, John Dienes Jr. and Erma Dienes. He is survived by his loving family, which includes: his parents, Allan J. and Patricia Gale Bartley Dienes, one sister, Hannah (Shayne) Carey, one niece, Brooke Hayden Carey, his grandmother, Ernestine Bartley and a host of many other friends and family members. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Zach's memory to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV, 25701.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

