ZACHARY MICHAEL SCRAGG, 30, of Barboursville, our beloved father, fiancée, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born November 15, 1992 to Roger Scragg and Jerrien Ross Scragg. Zachary graduated from Cabell Midland in 2011 and served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancée, Morgan Sampson; their son, Dakota Michael Scragg; a daughter on the way; brother which was his best friend, Josh Scragg; nephew, Isaiah Scragg; and niece, Senturi Scragg. He was an employee of Rustloeum, Lesage. Zach had a heart of gold and was good to everyone. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, he will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

