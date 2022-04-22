ZACHARY WELLS, 29, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born February 13, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Joseph David Wells and Sheila Salyers Wells. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Chris Wells; sister, Kerri Castle; aunt, Diana Salyers (Greg); uncle, Dustin Smith; cousins, Thomasina Anderson and Brittany Moen; a friend who was like a brother, Justin Curtis; and a host of extended family and friends. There will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
