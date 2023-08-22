The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Infant ZAYDEN LEE COOPER of Huntington, passed away August 16, 2023. He was born August 8, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Eric Cooper and Olivia Bailey. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Mary Jennifer Bailey and maternal great-grandmother Gladys Gibson. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one brother, Liam Cooper; one sister, Savannah Cooper; paternal grandmother Katrina Griffith; paternal great-grandmother Joyce Smith; maternal grandfather Donald Bailey; and maternal great-grandfather Carlos Gibson; and very special step-grandfather, Robert Terry. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Green Valley Cemetery, by Pastor Darrell Gilkerson. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

