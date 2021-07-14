ZELDA MAE SMITH HATTEN, 87, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2021, at her home. She was born July 14, 1933, in Kenova, W.Va., to Edward and Maxine Yost Taylor Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Carlton Hatten, and son, Eddie Dale Hatten. She is survived by grandson, Scott (Sherri) Hatten of Baltimore, Ohio; granddaughters, Allison Dale Smith-Hatten of Ceredo, W.Va., and Angela D. Stewart (Shane Hammock) of Charleston, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Sandra Hatten; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Dale Hatten, Kierstin Hatten, Jonathan Dale Smith, Katherine Nicole Smith, Samuel Edward Smith, Kaitlin Stewart, Madison Stewart and Emily Stewart; sisters, Katherine Trivette of Florence, Ky., Wanda June Eastham of Ocoee, Fla.; brother, George Ed (Dody) Smith of Kenova, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Marion (Walter) Sansom of Barboursville, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Larry (Charlene) Hatten of Ashland, Ky.; and many other family members and friends. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Zelda loved to play Bingo, to garden, to cook, and enjoyed making cakes and decorating them for anyone who asked. Most importantly, she loved her family, and they were her life. Friends and family will be received at Rollins Funeral Home, 1822 Chestnut Street, Kenova, W.Va., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with her great-nephew, Larry Larson, officiating. The internment will follow at Hatten Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
