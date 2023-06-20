ZELMA MARION BRADSHAW, 90, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Randall Robertson and Roger Perry. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born January 28, 1933, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Hale and Susie Trogdon Hale Pinson. Zelma was a retired associate for Walmart and was a seamstress for many years for Huntington Manufacturing. She was also a devout Christian and member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Her husband, George Bradshaw, also preceded her in death, along with two grandsons, Jason Clay and Keith Watts, as well as four sisters and three brothers. Survivors include three daughters, Shelia Booton (Joe), Naomi Sue Clay (Jesse), Judy Watts (Larry), all of Wayne, W.Va.; three sons, Russell Glen Bradshaw of Habersham, Ga., Mark Bradshaw (Lorna), Kevin Bradshaw (Eloise), all of Wayne, W.Va.; two sisters, Billie Jean Trautwein of Genoa, W.Va., Ruth Porter of Wayne, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; and a special friend whom she loved like a sister, Zelma Brumfield. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
