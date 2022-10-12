The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After a major federal funding award, plans are underway for sustaining a clean energy economy in southern West Virginia.

Federal, state and regional leaders met last Monday to discuss how the Appalachian Climate Technologies, or ACT Now, Coalition’s recent award of $62.8 million will be used to transition southern West Virginia’s economy to support green energy endeavors.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

