Jon Buchanan entered his 13th season of coaching the Fairland High School girls basketball team as enthused as he was in his first season, but considerably wiser.
Basketball practice for girls team in Ohio began Friday. Most squads started without their full roster, as several girls still are playing volleyball. Anticipation, though, was high throughout southeastern Ohio.
"I think we have a really special group," Buchanan said. "The kids really work hard in-season, off-season. Most of our kids really embrace basketball being a 10-month thing. We're really appreciative of our effort."
Fairland tied Coal Grove for the Ohio Valley Conference title last season and has been a regionals and state power under Buchanan. The Dragons figure to be a championship contender again this season with a potent starting lineup.
"We definitely have some talent," Buchanan said. "If we can develop some depth, we could be really good. "
Buchanan said winning the OVC again will be difficult. He expects strong challenges from Rock Hill, Coal Grove and Ironton.
Kylie Bruce, who averaged 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, said she is enthused about the start of the season. The 5-foot-10 sophomore said she has improved in the offseason.
"I know one thing I've improved is 3-point shooting," Bruce said. "I'm tall and people don't think tall people are supposed to be shooting threes, so I've worked on that a lot and gotten a lot better."
Another player who has improved during the summer is South Gallia star Emma Clary.
"The first day of practice was amazing," said Clary, a 5-10 guard. "I'm super excited to see how my team and I will compete this year."
South Point coach David Adams said he was happy to get started and he's eager to see how the OVC plays out.
"We are a young team with one senior," Adams said. "The league is very competitive. Fairland would have to be the favorite, but anyone can beat anyone this year. It should be a fun year."
Green coach Melissa Knapp said she was thrilled to be on the court.
"It was a great first day of practice in the books," Knapp said.
Boys basketball practice begins in on Friday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
