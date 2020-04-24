IRONTON, Ohio — An Ohio University Southern administrator has completed a national leadership development and research program.
Dr. Salome Nnoromele, associate dean of Student and Academic Affairs, participated in the Higher Education Resource Services (HERS) Institute, an initiative dedicated to creating and sustaining a diverse network of women leaders in higher education.
The program supports participants in developing a vision of leadership and focuses on developing skills to actualize their professional vision at their respective institutions.
Since its founding nearly fifty years ago, the HERS Institute has over 6,000 Institute alumnae working in a variety of roles across higher education.
In this mutual-mentoring space, participants network with facilitators, staff, and their peers.
Participants are assigned working groups that align with their backgrounds, experiences, and aspirations. Leadership advancement and growth are outcomes of an Institute residency.
Nnoromele said the experience gained in the program provided an opportunity for personal and professional growth.
“The collaborative and compassionate atmosphere created by the HERS Institute gave me the space to reflect on my work and the resources to continue to grow as a woman professional in the Academy,” she said.
“It reaffirmed for me the incredible cultural, economic, and political space institutions of higher learning occupy in our society,” Nnoromele continued.
Nnoromele joined Ohio University Southern as associate dean in 2017.