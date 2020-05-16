HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association informed member schools Friday night it will lift the no-contact period for six sports beginning May 26.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass in a memo informed school superintendents, principals and athletic administrators that coaches will be permitted to instruct student-athletes from their school teams in baseball, golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field. The relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions is in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Thursday regarding his “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan that allowed certain sports to start on May 26.Spring sports seasons, however, remain canceled.
“This decision was made looking at every possible option at the time,” Snodgrass said. “It simply is not possible to put spring sports in place for everyone at this time.”
Teams may meet for practice, workouts and other such sessions. Where those squads might meet, however, is a point of contention. Snodgrass said that school facilities and buildings are not under its jurisdiction and therefore “we have no ability to require them to be opened/closed.”
Snodgrass said whether gyms, fields, weight rooms and such on school property may open is up to the state government.
“Lt. Gov. (Jon) Husted indicated yesterday that local departments of health will determine the safe reopening of school outdoor facilities,” Snodgrass said.
Earlier this month, the OHSAA referenced an order signed by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton that required all school buildings that provide kindergarten through 12th grade instruction are to remain closed to students until 11:59 p.m. June 30.
“While (DeWine’s) re-opening of sports appears to be directed to all non-school sports, they do have implications on school districts and regulations for school coaches and student-athletes,” Snodgrass said. “This is especially true for the number of non-school sports that utilize school facilities.”
Snodgrass said the OHSAA will provide additional updates on the other OHSAA-sanctioned sports as soon as the governor’s office provides that information and “every intent is to align with the governor’s orders.”