TALK
Noon: The Sports Phil-In with Jason Philyaw, FOX Sports 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
5 p.m.: The Drive with Paul Swann, ESPN Radio 94.7-FM, 930-AM.
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 10:02 pm
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 10:02 pm
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Local journalism continues to make a difference.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.