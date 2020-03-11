SHORT CREEK — One man was killed on the morning of March 2 after his car veered off of the road heading south on Route 94 at the foot of Lens Creek Mountain.
According to reports, a GMC Envoy SUV had been traveling toward Racine when it struck a rock facing and careened about 200 feet down the road.
The driver, James Sawyers III, 22, of Orgas, was killed in the accident. A female passenger who had been ejected from the vehicle was recovered from an adjacent creek by first responders.
The Boone County Emergency Management Agency received the call at 11:49 a.m.
Among the agencies at the scene were the BCEMA, the Boone County Ambulance Authority, the Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Danville Volunteer Fire Department, Whitesville EMS, Kanawha County EMS and both the Boone and Kanawha county sheriff’s offices.
The West Virginia State Police are investigating the accident. There was no information regarding the medical condition of the four passengers by print deadline.