Bill Lynch will grudgingly give up some of his personal space and invade others' as he learns Brazilian jiu jitsu in the coming months.

Chris had his legs wrapped around my lower back, just above my hips, holding me in place. Tense as a board, I leaned over him, my hands on his chest.

He grabbed my wrists, shrugged and then said, “The first day is always…awkward.”

