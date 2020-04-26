The current COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the effects of pharmacy closures on patient care in West Virginia. “Pharmacy deserts” have emerged, leaving some geographic areas with poor access to prescription medications and direct pharmacist services.
Our state is not alone. An estimated 100 million Americans may not have adequate access to prescription medications, while another 100 million have challenges getting to a pharmacy. A study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association reports one in eight pharmacies closed between 2009 and 2015. An additional 2,284 pharmacies closed between June 2018 and July 2019, a decrease of 3.8% nationally with most being the traditional community pharmacy, according to the IQVIA Institute.
Most pharmacists cite pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices as the number one threat to staying in business. Lack of pricing transparency, diminished reimbursement rates and an inability for independent pharmacies to negotiate with PBMs have devastated rural pharmacy operations.
Furthermore, PBMs continue to use legal loopholes while making record profits. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, PBM fees over the last 10 years have increased more than 900% per claim, while seniors continue to find it difficult to pay for prescription drugs and healthcare.
Pharmacists are a vital member of a patient’s healthcare team. They improve access and referrals to primary, preventative and emergency health care. They help patients optimize their medications and manage their chronic conditions. This is particularly crucial in a rural state with an older population that has nearly twice the incidence of chronic heart and respiratory conditions versus urban populations.
Pharmacists are often one of only a few accessible healthcare providers in a rural community and, therefore, play a larger role in educating and assisting patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists are most certainly among those on the front lines.
While current rural health care statistics seem bleak, there is hope. Maintaining access to providers and affordable drugs is truly a bipartisan issue, and West Virginia’s congressional delegation has fought for their constituents to keep local health care access. While government subsidization of healthcare continues to be a point of political contention, the availability of and access to pharmacists and community pharmacies and the services they provide in every West Virginia rural community is a basic expectation.
There is still much work to do, and it is important that pharmacists join the conversation. We encourage you to reach out to your local state legislators. Ask them to include community pharmacy representation on West Virginia’s newly created Rural Medical Task Force. When everyone is at the table, our state can find solutions to funding and regulatory problems associated with rural health care. At the same time, Marshall University School of Pharmacy continues to find new and innovative ways to attract and retain pharmacy students and encourage our graduates to serve these rural areas and improve access to care.