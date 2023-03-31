The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As a nation, the way we approach work has drastically changed since the onset of the pandemic. And while we are now living in what some call the “post-pandemic” era, we’re still very much grappling with work force struggles state to state. The Great Resignation disrupted the state of the work force and prompted nearly every organization, from startups to large corporations, to consider what’s really important to employees and what motivates them to stay.

For West Virginia in particular, the current workforce participation rate sits at only 55%. What’s more, only 21.8% of adults over the age of 25 have a bachelor’s degree or more. The college-going rate has also steadily declined in the last six years, going from 51.6% in 2016 down to 45.9% in 2021. Together, these tell a challenging story: The skills gap is widening.

Alison Bell is regional vice president for West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and western Pennsylvania for Western Governors University.

