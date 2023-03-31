As a nation, the way we approach work has drastically changed since the onset of the pandemic. And while we are now living in what some call the “post-pandemic” era, we’re still very much grappling with work force struggles state to state. The Great Resignation disrupted the state of the work force and prompted nearly every organization, from startups to large corporations, to consider what’s really important to employees and what motivates them to stay.
For West Virginia in particular, the current workforce participation rate sits at only 55%. What’s more, only 21.8% of adults over the age of 25 have a bachelor’s degree or more. The college-going rate has also steadily declined in the last six years, going from 51.6% in 2016 down to 45.9% in 2021. Together, these tell a challenging story: The skills gap is widening.
To strengthen our current workforce we must address the “skills gap,” or a gap between the expertise that companies require for certain jobs and what potential candidates can bring to the table. Fortunately there’s already been movement in this area as West Virginia recently got funding to boost its workforce development programs; this is all part of a $100 million initiative. To keep the momentum going, we can take a look at how partnerships between organizations and higher education can be one solution to building talent in the Mountain State, and ultimately strengthening its economy.
It’s important to note there are many benefits to employees feeling supported in their role in the work force. If employees are happy and motivated to do their best work, it will help an organization thrive. With happy employees, leadership will more than likely start noticing improved company culture and increased employee retention.
One way to motivate our workforce is through learning and development, or L&D, opportunities. In fact, 70% of employees would consider leaving their current job in order to work for an organization that prioritizes L&D. Especially for adults who work full-time and may have families to support, it often feels impossible to grow professionally as time constraints and cost are barriers that halt that motivation. And since cost alone is an intimidating factor, employers can consider the benefits of partnering with higher education institutions to establish affordable pathways through scholarships or tuition assistance programs.
For example, the KFC Foundation recently partnered with online university Western Governors University to offer 100% employer-paid tuition to eligible KFC restaurant employees as soon as day one on the job. This is an impactful example of partnerships as it removes traditional barriers that often discourage individuals from pursuing higher education. The partnership between WGU and the KFC Foundation has created a pathway to opportunity for thousands of restaurant employees nationwide, including several hundreds of employees across 39 locations in West Virginia. Opportunities such as this are key when it comes to encouraging potential adult students to upskill. It’s important to note higher education can be attainable and is not a lofty pipe dream that has to be put on hold.
In my 20 years of working in higher education, I’m continuously driven to support our adult learners and help find ways for employers to build onto, or begin, L&D efforts. There’s so much potential for West Virginia learners, and the more access they have to education, the stronger the economy will be for years to come.
Alison Bell is regional vice president for West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and western Pennsylvania for Western Governors University.
