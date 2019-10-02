Cabell EMS fee structure unfair
During my brother’s illness and following his death, I served as payee for services rendered on his behalf. The charges for ambulance service provided by the Cabell County EMS seemed to me extreme for a disabled man in his condition. The service, however, was truly appreciated.
My question to the EMS provider is this: When a person willfully takes a potentially lethal overdose of drugs and requires ambulance service and Narcan, who is billed for the service?
Linda S. Hanna
Ona
President Trump tied to criminals
President Trump has a history of association with criminals. On May 22, 2016, Politico magazine described Trump’s mob affiliation, including Trump’s friendship with underworld lawyer Roy Cohn, whose clients included bosses of the Genovese and Gambino crime families. Though Cohn was disbarred for “particularly reprehensible” conduct, Trump testified Cohn was a man of good character.
On April 16, 2018, New York Magazine wrote that Trump’s hirings stress loyalty over qualifications, leading to enlisting lawyer Michael Cohen, who was involved in various shady deals involving Russian and/or underworld financing, paying off women with whom Trump interacted sexually, etc., and is now serving three years in prison.
NBCnews.com on Nov. 17, 2017, reported on the Panamanian Trump Ocean Club. Alexandre Ventura Nogueira, an admitted money launderer arrested in Panama for real-estate fraud, was the project’s main salesman. Panamanian prosecutor Mauricio Ceballos called the Trump Ocean Club “a vehicle for money laundering,” and magnet for Russian organized crime.
Felix Sater, whom Trump kept on after his conviction in a mob-connected stock swindle, was working the Trump Tower Moscow deal during Trump’s presidential run. After The New York Times exposed Sater’s criminal past, Trump said he had trouble remembering Sater. The book “House of Trump, House of Putin,” by Craig Unger, relates that Sater was also director of the Russia-connected real estate company Bayrock, which hired Trump’s organization when he was $4 billion in debt after bankruptcy of his Atlantic City casinos, seeking leverage by entangling Trump financially.
Paul Manafort joined Trump’s presidential campaign in March, 2016, became chairman in May, and resigned Aug. 19, 2016 (Fortune, March 22, 2017). Since convicted of eight crimes, Manafort is now serving a 7 ½-year prison term (Washington Post, March 13, 2019).
Many more examples of Trump’s criminal connections are described in the above and other publications. Do birds of a feather flock together?
Michael Moore
Ona