Student journalists are exactly how we sound. We are journalists, but we’re still learning. Though, in my opinion, no one ever stops being a student.
The Parthenon, Marshall University’s student newspaper, is entirely student produced by, you guessed it, student journalists. It’s written, edited and designed by students, but it’s not just for students.
And on Wednesday, The Parthenon’s reach is going to expand beyond Marshall’s campus. Marshall President Jerry Gilbert and his team have graciously agreed to cover the costs of printing 14,000 extra copies of the paper. They’re going to be inserted into The Herald-Dispatch, in copies of the newspaper distributed in West Virginia.
My name is Amanda Larch, and I’m the executive editor for The Parthenon. You may recognize my name; I interned at The Herald-Dispatch this past summer, and I regularly write for River Cities Magazine. Plus you can find my byline in this year’s Progress editions. But, perhaps most importantly, I’ve worked with The Parthenon for two years now, and it means the world to me.
I’m proud of my team, and I’m thankful for The Parthenon. We produce quality content that benefits the Marshall and Huntington communities. We’re constantly thinking of new ways to serve our audience, and that’s another reason I’m excited for our partnership with The Herald-Dispatch. We give a voice to Marshall, but we also search for stories beyond campus. You’ll see what I mean when you read our paper.
If you want to get to know The Parthenon some more before it appears in your copy of Wednesday’s paper, I encourage you to visit our website, marshallparthenon.com. We can also be found on social media by searching @MUParthenon. We publish once a week during the regular semester and every two weeks in the summer. As mentioned earlier, all our content is student produced; we write editorials, columns, features, sports and hard news. We have a wonderful photographer on staff, and we have editors and reporters at just about every Marshall sporting event.
I want to extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to President Gilbert and The Herald-Dispatch. This wonderful opportunity would not be possible without them. I’d also like to give my appreciation to the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, where we learn to excel as journalists.
Finally, as always, thank you, reader, for your support of local journalism. And by supporting The Parthenon, you support the future careers of each student editor and reporter on staff.
I’m looking forward to The Parthenon appearing in your paper on Wednesday. I hope you look forward to it, too.