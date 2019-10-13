I woke up this morning and a duly elected president who doesn’t fit the usual Ivy League mold is being impeached for winning the election, keeping his campaign promises and being disliked by our nation’s self-anointed, nanny-minder elite and their Big Media-manipulated lemming minions.
Brash, bright, bold, brave and big in mouth, Mr. Trump is the antithesis to the special interest-dominated presidents in recent history who have been owned and branded by their respective parties, making partisan conformism (rather than creative adaptation to issues and events) the democracy-defeating norm.
Mr. Trump is in fact is a lot like the USA itself. Our upstart nation is made up entirely of immigrants ranging from inspired religious pilgrims, entrepreneurial hunters and traders, trash-talking working class heroes and wannabe blue bloods, displaced indigenous and disenfranchised poor shareholders and desperate starving refugees, freed slaves who founded universities and forged freedom trails through apartheid, to the achieving children of all of these who for centuries have preserved, protected and guided America to be a good and decent place.
The last time there was a dramatic abuse of power by hugely influential Beltway pundits and privileged political “players,” it was to derail the candidacy of Dr. Howard Dean. The Washington Post among other Establishment print media scions published articles about how to derail Dean’s surging candidacy, but it was television trickery by selectively altering the sound track of a rousing, raucous rally in which Dean was screaming over deafening crowd noise (the deletion of which in effect made him sound unhinged) that killed his chances. Participatory democracy, too, was defeated.
This time, the stakes are a lot higher. An uber class that has taken upon itself the multicultural version of the British Empire’s old “White Man’s Burden” class chauvinism assaults a sitting president solely because his election looks likely is a dangerous, short-sighted millennial form of elitist coup. After all, in the past two elections, trickle-down elitism has not sold well. Instead we have elected two “outsiders” in a row — one left-leaning president, one right — but each pushed away from bipartisan collaboration by special interest power mongers.
Our United States of America is a work in progress, but we are a sui generis work of amazing promise. Rather than preemptively breaking that promise from fear or loathing, we’d best stay the course with un-menaced elections, thereby achieving a healthy balance between viewpoints and allowing for moderated social evolution that has strong roots in tradition and visionary wings. We the people have always been our own best guide, not we the politicians, or we the news media (The Fifth Estate) who once were preservers of diverse voices of democracy and now are Joan- and Johnny-One-Notes to destroy it.
Authenticity of individual and political expression, a commitment to freedom as protected by our government’s mission statement (the Declaration of Independence) and its charter (the Constitution) and to the rule of law (the Supreme Court) is vital to combating the challenges that face us in this millennium, and at this historical juncture. If we fall to the jingling political and social currency of the top tier of our nation’s earners, the 28% who wield an established monopoly on all the social goods that once every citizen enjoyed (access to adequate health care, shelter, food, recreation, education and livable wage work opportunities as well as a guaranteed sustainable retirement) and who now assert a monopoly on political outcomes, then the descent of our country into strait-jacketed anarchic hedonism and chasmic economic inequality that has already begun will defeat us entirely. Very possibly and tragically as it goes with our USA, so goes democracy as an experiment in potentiating human liberty and justice; gone worldwide; gone forever.