The Season of Light is a yearly interval when those observing the holidays of Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas light candles in the opacity of night, winter and world to celebrate the gift of illumination so effulgent that it can sparkle in the struggling human soul.
The soul is not a construct. We are more than a ghost in a machine. Religion is not a dirty word. It is not the cause of wars or terrorism. It is a field of endeavor for beauty of spirit. It is a repository for the sacred and a vehicle for experiencing awe at all that is holy, incorruptible, immortal, inspirational, charged with pure love and transcendent. It is a conduit for wisdom, generosity and joy.
While every enlightening faith path is precious, none has a monopoly on truth. But according to the generations of individuals and groups who have practiced their faith amid the great mysteries of sacredness and profundity of deepened human understanding with simple holiness, the mystics who have infused paths with contemplation, devotion, meditation, paroxysms of doubt and wordless ecstasy of realization, and those whose lives are flickering flames of precious illumination lighting the way for self and others to take small steps on a bright and beautiful path through the world’s overweening darkness; all beacons of light, if not regularly relit by the Source, go out.
We homo sapiens are creatures of our senses and capacity for developed thought. We are animals of primal instinct and primitive emotions. We are complex beings who can make choices individually and collectively that impact our individual biological and collective cultural evolution. But most of all we are living, energized entities of amazing capacity for touching the lives of other beings, whether human or critter, for good or ill.
We expect too little of ourselves and others. We search the limits of science for elixirs to feed our hunger to give our lives and death meaning. We repeatedly create variations on only that Frankensteinian thing that destroys our very capacity to experience the numinous and leaves us empty and sick.
Most millennial research into the innate capacity of our brains to attune to a higher state of being and consciousness is focused on divorcing that state from the lifelong disciplines, consolations, inspirations and blessings of religion and packaging it into a pill.
Sometimes, in a human life, there is no way forward but the hard slog. So too, in the cultures we construct that to a large degree construct us, we may come to times when balance, harmony, awareness, compassion, and “walking in beauty” as the Navajo conceptualize living well, are lost. At such times the hideous, dissonant, chaotic, and entropic begin to degrade and to defeat us.
But our brains are actually hard-wired for holiness, and if we cleanly and soberly seek in the wonderful collective memories and repositories of the seekers before us, if we look into art, music, poetry, history, humanities, law, philosophy, and religion amid congregations of living, practicing individual students and teachers of beauty, goodness and justice who touch our own and others’ lives with respect, then we not only can experience a “peace that passeth understanding.” We can live brave, good lives that are happy for ourselves and others, and face death with sanguinity.