If the last six months have taught us anything, it’s that elections matter. We elected the most LGBTQ-inclusive president in history, but in the same election, our state elected a record number of anti-LGBTQ lawmakers who pushed for cruel bills that targeted and isolated young transgender people.
We shouldn’t rely on the courts to continue to advance protections for our community like they did with marriage equality and last summer’s Bostock decision. We need to get serious about electing leaders who stand for fairness, and that means we need to get serious about the urgent need to protect our right to vote.
That’s why I support the For The People Act.
This proposal, which has already passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives, could very well be the single greatest piece of voting rights legislation we’ll see in our lifetime. As the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, the state’s civil rights advocacy group for LGBTQ people, I encourage our senators to support this proposal.
One in four LGBTQ people are not registered to vote. The For The People Act would require states to implement automatic voter registration (AVR), an idea that ensures every eligible person is registered to vote without needing to jump through additional bureaucratic hoops like filling out an application.
Our own Republican-controlled state legislature passed a law to approve AVR a few years ago, but the current secretary of state has continued to sit on the program and has not implemented it yet.
Beyond voter registration, the For The People Act will help countless members of our community who have been disenfranchised because they’ve been caught up in the criminal justice system. Young women are the fastest-growing group in the juvenile justice system, and almost 60% of them identify as members of the LGBTQ community, according to a report completed last year by the Human Rights Campaign.
Nearly one in six transgender Americans have been to prison, and nearly half of all Black transgender people have been to prison. Unfortunately, when LGBTQ people are convicted of felonies, they must navigate an unfair patchwork of laws across the country that strip away or limit their right to vote. A report from the UCLA’s Williams Institute estimated that 965,350 transgender people across the United States were eligible to vote in the 2020 general election. Unfortunately, too many of those transgender people live in states with restrictive ID requirements that disproportionately hurt them. Before the Senate attempted to vote on the For The People Act, Sen. Joe Manchin circulated a compromise proposal which, among other things, provided alternatives to strict voter ID laws. His compromise would help countless transgender and non-binary people across the country to vote by expanding the ID options voters could present at the voting booth. If Congress is determined to require an ID to vote, Manchin’s proposal would benefit LGBTQ people.
Unfortunately, despite Sen. Manchin’s good-faith efforts to negotiate with Republican senators, his colleagues on the other side of the aisle have refused to let the For The People Act come up for a vote. That’s because of the filibuster, an archaic rule that allows a minority of senators to halt all legislative progress.
I strongly encourage Sen. Manchin to support the For The People Act and to, at the very least, support modest changes to the filibuster to allow important pieces of legislation to come up for a vote.