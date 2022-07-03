The city of Huntington may soon become the fourth community in West Virginia to protect LGBTQ youth from an often-overlooked form of child abuse.
Members of City Council will vote on an ordinance in the coming weeks that would ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy. I encourage members of council to ignore the misinformation about this ordinance and to vote in support of it.
If you follow Delegate John Mandt on Facebook, you might incorrectly believe this ordinance is about taking away parental freedom. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the delegate would spread these lies; he’s already shown us who he is. Two years ago, this newspaper reported on the delegate resigning in disgrace when screenshots of his private messages surfaced. The screenshots showed him using homophobic slurs and making disparaging remarks toward his fellow Republicans.
The delegate would much rather talk about imaginary attacks on parental freedom than talk about the facts. The fact is this ordinance empowers families.
This ordinance simply amends Huntington’s existing human rights protections to say that licensed medical or mental health providers cannot offer conversion therapy in the city. Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice where a doctor or therapist tries to force someone to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
This ordinance does not apply to pastors or other religious leaders. In fact, many faith-based therapists support laws to ban conversion therapy because they understand how dangerous it is.
When the city of Charleston banned the practice last year, leaders of the region’s largest faith-based counseling group supported the proposal. Sky Kershner, the executive director of the Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center, wrote a letter to city leaders stating his full and unequivocal support for the ordinance.
“Banning the practice of Conversion Therapy would send a significant message to those families considering subjecting their children to this kind of treatment,” Kershner wrote.
Parents need to know how dangerous this practice is so they can steer their families clear of it. Unfortunately, people incorrectly assume that it’s a completely outdated practice that is a thing of the past.
Researchers from UCLA’s Williams Institute report that at least 68,000 LGBTQ people live in West Virginia, and that about 7% of LGBTQ people are victims of conversion therapy. That means nearly 4,800 West Virginians, perhaps even more, have been subjected to this abuse.
But victims are hesitant to come forward, because that means reliving the intimate details of their abuse. Most survivors just want to heal and move on.
Practitioners of conversion therapy often prey on a family’s ignorance. If you’ve never heard of the practice and its dangers, it’s much easier for a doctor to flash their license and convince you they can fix your transgender kid.
These practitioners often target struggling families — parents desperately looking for someone with answers. These professionals will promise they can fix your kid, as if there’s something that needs to be fixed. But their promises are empty, and their treatments are dangerous.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest that someone can change their sexual orientation or gender identity. Every major medical association in the nation opposes conversion therapy for youth because it’s dangerous to a child’s mental health. Studies have shown that victims of conversion therapy are 92% more likely to have thoughts of suicide.
This ordinance is a pro-therapy bill. It’s designed to help families choose qualified mental health providers by keeping this pseudoscience out of the city. I strongly encourage members of City Council to vote in favor of this ordinance.