Because of COVID-19 Huntington has come to a halt. Candidates running for office in the primary election June 9th will not be able to meet with the public. I am Andy Battista, running for mayor on the Republican ticket. I’m hoping that this letter to the editor will get the word out of why I’m running.
I will do all I can to eliminate the user fee. If you live and work in the city limits, there will not be any user fee. I’m not sure what happened to the needle problem, but someone sure put a stop to publishing about it. The problem is still in Huntington. The needle exchange will end immediately. I can’t believe it has gone on as long as it has. It is illegal and against the law.
I want City Hall and city workers on the same page, and I will improve the relationship. It is so obvious that our Police Department is understaffed. I would like to see at least 100 or more officers on the force. At the present time the city is purchasing five new cruisers; however we don’t have enough officers to drive them. As mayor I will work hard to come up with incentives to get new recruits.
Long-term financing is important, but I think that Huntington needs a short-term fix first. Get the city on the right track now, then work on a long-term policy. We are losing too many citizens each year. One reason is, at the present time, the fees in Huntington are out of control. The city raises fees on the citizens that still live here. I will work hard to reduce these ridiculous fees.
I’m sorry that I can’t meet and talk to all citizens. I hope that this letter sheds light on my policies. Don’t forget to vote.
Andy Battista
Huntington