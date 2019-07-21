In early 2018, tired of hearing how unhealthy our community was, I had an idea. What if the community came together to prove just how healthy the greater Huntington area could be through something as simple as walking more?
From that idea, and with the support of Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, the City of Huntington, Marshall University and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, came Greater Huntington Walks (GHW). We officially launched GHW July 17, 2018, with a community walk attended by more than 200 people. Our goal was to "walk to the moon" by collectively walking the number of miles from the Earth to the moon. Participation exceeded our committee's wildest imaginations as we accomplished our goal within a matter of weeks, and eventually went on to hit the goal two more times before the end of the year. GHW members have sent in pictures of their walks from as far away as Paris. Robert's Running Shop sponsored a photo contest during the most photographic time in fall 2018 and our participants responded with absolutely beautiful photos.
As we entered 2019, our GHW committee looked to increase our participation and challenge those who wanted even more, so we set a collective goal of 5 million miles. Already this year, we have virtually traveled to vacation destinations around the world, and gave away a trip to Myrtle Beach, thanks to Travel Doctors Inc. and Huntington Tri-State Regional Airport. And, we "visited" all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks and gave away a weekend with the Reds in Cincinnati.
Currently, we are virtually visiting the sites of some of the most iconic college bowl games, and in October we'll give away a very special VIP weekend with the Marshall Thundering Herd football team.
And as if all of that wasn't enough, Sunday, Aug. 11, GHW will take over Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati for Huntington Day with the Reds. We'll participate in a pre-game parade around the field, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will throw out the first pitch before the Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in an important divisional game. Discount tickets are still available online via a link on the GHW Facebook page at Facebook.com/GreaterHuntingtonWalks. It's a chance to show Cincinnati that Huntington is a healthy community to both visit and do business here.
It's that idea of showing Huntington is composed of healthy, vibrant and active people which has been the driving force to keep this movement alive. The importance of having a healthy population rings loudly to those who could be looking to expand or relocate their business to our area. A healthy workforce reduces sick time, is more productive and reduces insurance costs to employers. A healthy population can also help the local economy with more dollars being spent on wellness activities, investments and savings. In other words, the positive attributes of a healthy population are endless.
As the chair of GHW, I want to personally thank everyone who has participated and supported us this past year. With nearly 2,000 active members collectively walking over 1.3 million miles to date, people of our community are seeing the benefits of better health. More than 200 teams have also been engaged to bring a healthy community to their workplace, neighborhood or circle of friends.
If you're not walking with us, consider this your invitation to join us. Just go to GreaterHuntingtonWalks.com and sign up. There is no time limit to participate. Our goal of 5 million miles will take time, but more importantly, it will take more individuals. So, we hope that you will join the movement as we all work together to make Huntington a healthier community.
Andy Fischer is the chair of Greater Huntington Walks. For more information, visit www.GreaterHuntingtonWalks.com.