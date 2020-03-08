The oil and natural gas industry is an economic cornerstone in West Virginia. We’re already driving the state’s economy, and we haven’t even approached the industry’s potential.
In the U.S., West Virginia ranks as the seventh-largest natural gas producer. We rank fourth in proven gas reserves. That means gas we have in the ground – gas that will be powering and heating homes for decades to come.
The industry is the state’s top-paying sector, with annual wages exceeding $1 billion, and employs more than 22,000 people, who are making between $50,000 and $90,000 a year.
Natural gas users – households, businesses, manufacturers – have saved $1.1 trillion since 2008 because natural gas production increased in the three Shale Crescent states – West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
West Virginians themselves have saved billions.
The industry has paid more than $2 billion in taxes since 2008, which means we’re investing in schools and healthcare for seniors.
These numbers show how the oil and natural gas industry is supporting the West Virginia economy.
Our industry is facing challenges that can become opportunities. Commodity prices are decreasing, and those prices will remain low for the foreseeable future. Gas is very affordable.
It’s critical for legislators to embrace policies that encourage the use of natural gas in West Virginia and make the state competitive with its neighboring states.
Together, we can work to encourage new facilities that will actually use our products within the state and boost investment and employment even further.
The natural gas industry wants to continue moving the economy ahead. We want to move our people ahead.
Let’s drive West Virginia’s future.