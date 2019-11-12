1. … to the New York island … the redwood forest … the Gulf Stream waters
2. Augusta, Maine; Concord, N.H.; Montpelier, Vt.; Boston, Mass.; Providence, R.I.; Hartford, Conn.
3. The Missouri River
4. Abraham Lincoln
5. Fifty-five
6. The Louisiana Purchase (1803, from France, 828,000 sq. miles). “Seward’s Folly,” purchase of Alaska in 1867, from Russia; also known as “Seward’s Icebox.”
7. Virginia. Eight Presidents born there: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson
8. Among others, New York City, District of Columbia and a proposal to divide California into two states: Northern California and Southern California
9. West Virginia
10. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. Second, third and fourth are Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth and JFK in New York City
11. California (39.5 million); Wyoming (592,701)
12. Great Lakes: Ontario, Erie, Huron, Michigan, Superior.
13. Denali in Alaska (known as Mt. McKinley), 19,685 feet
14.West Virginia
15.Francis Scott Key
16.Patrick Henry of Virginia
17. West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Wyoming, Montana are leaders; 18 other states also produce some coal
18. Among others, New York, Indiana and California
19. All are or were natives of West Virginia
20. Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky