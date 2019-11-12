1. … to the New York island … the redwood forest … the Gulf Stream waters

2. Augusta, Maine; Concord, N.H.; Montpelier, Vt.; Boston, Mass.; Providence, R.I.; Hartford, Conn.

3. The Missouri River

4. Abraham Lincoln

5. Fifty-five

6. The Louisiana Purchase (1803, from France, 828,000 sq. miles). “Seward’s Folly,” purchase of Alaska in 1867, from Russia; also known as “Seward’s Icebox.”

7. Virginia. Eight Presidents born there: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson

8. Among others, New York City, District of Columbia and a proposal to divide California into two states: Northern California and Southern California

9. West Virginia

10. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. Second, third and fourth are Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth and JFK in New York City

11. California (39.5 million); Wyoming (592,701)

12. Great Lakes: Ontario, Erie, Huron, Michigan, Superior.

13. Denali in Alaska (known as Mt. McKinley), 19,685 feet

14.West Virginia

15.Francis Scott Key

16.Patrick Henry of Virginia

17. West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Wyoming, Montana are leaders; 18 other states also produce some coal

18. Among others, New York, Indiana and California

19. All are or were natives of West Virginia

20. Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky

