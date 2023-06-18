During the 2023 West Virginia legislative session, more than 12 bills opposing LGBTQ+ rights were proposed, with a specific focus on the transgender community. Two of these bills were signed into law: HB 3042, which permits unregulated discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and HB 2007, which obstructs transgender youth from accessing essential transition-related healthcare. These bills in West Virginia are part of a landscape of legislative actions targeting the rights of our transgender community in statehouses all around the country.
With an increased focus on transgender people in the legislature and in the news, it’s easy to assume that being transgender is a “new” thing. The truth is that transgender people, those whose gender identity is different than what they were thought to be at birth, have always existed. What’s different is that transgender people are more accepted and visible in today’s society. Unfortunately, as with many other minority communities, with progress and acceptance inevitably comes backlash from those who don’t agree or don’t understand.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.