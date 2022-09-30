The recent column by Jane Fotos and John Palmer (“Amendment would harm WV’s public schools,” Sept. 25) well explained the plight of public education in our state. As a child of the southern coalfields and a product of West Virginia public schools from kindergarten through undergraduate education, whatever I am today I owe to the many public school teachers who guided, encouraged and inspired me. I wonder how many students in our elementary and secondary public schools today can say the same.
Yet more than ever, our state needs to support and strengthen our public schools. As Fotos and Palmer remind us, West Virginia ranks near the bottom in virtually all national education rankings. In an era when economic success for individuals, communities and states is closely tied to the quality of education, it is as if our state is trying to compete with one arm tied behind it.
Fotos and Palmer focus on proposed state constitution Amendment 4 on the ballot in November. This would authorize the state Legislature to override rules and policies established by the state Board of Education. Certainly, there is no guarantee that the decisions of the state board will always be the wisest and the best. Indeed, that board has presided over the long decline in our public schools. But do we want to rely instead on the wisdom of our state legislators?
Without impugning legislators or exalting the state board, we would respectfully suggest that the ultimate goal of elected officials is a short-term one — to get re-elected (nothing wrong with that in a democratic society). The state board, on the other hand, ideally is removed from the hurly-burly of politics and the pressures of the next election so it can concentrate on longer-range goals, such as ensuring that students can best learn and compete in the state and beyond, today and tomorrow. All legislatures respond to the political pressures of the day, sometimes regardless of the long-term consequences. It is the nature of the beast.
It is not just Amendment 4 threatening public schools. Another serious threat is posed by Amendment 2, authorizing the Legislature to exempt personal property (automobiles, machinery, equipment and inventory used for business activity) from local taxation. Although taxes can be defended as the price we pay for a civilized society, that is not my point here.
These same property taxes, decided by local governments, generate statewide well over $100 million annually for public schools ($190 million, according to one study) — more for police, fire, EMS and other vital functions. Amendment supporters promise to replace lost local revenue, most likely with the regressive state sales tax. Eliminating these property taxes would make the state supposedly more appealing to relocating businesses, but what if this means weaker public education and/or a much higher sales tax? Do we really want a relatively progressive tax determined by units of government closest to the people cancelled by the governmental unit farthest away (short of Washington) with “promises” to make good any lost revenue, albeit with a much more regressive tax?
It is past time for our state to understand the absolute critical importance of public schools to all our citizens and their future. Can we move beyond past battles and retributions to provide resources essential to outstanding schools, teachers and students?
A modest suggestion: Let us resolve to move aggressively to create a public school system elevating West Virginia from the bottom to the top of those dismal national rankings ... now!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.