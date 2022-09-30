The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The recent column by Jane Fotos and John Palmer (“Amendment would harm WV’s public schools,” Sept. 25) well explained the plight of public education in our state. As a child of the southern coalfields and a product of West Virginia public schools from kindergarten through undergraduate education, whatever I am today I owe to the many public school teachers who guided, encouraged and inspired me. I wonder how many students in our elementary and secondary public schools today can say the same.

Yet more than ever, our state needs to support and strengthen our public schools. As Fotos and Palmer remind us, West Virginia ranks near the bottom in virtually all national education rankings. In an era when economic success for individuals, communities and states is closely tied to the quality of education, it is as if our state is trying to compete with one arm tied behind it.

Aubrey King is a Huntington resident.

