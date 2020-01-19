Controversies over the presidency and abuses of executive power dominate the news cycles. Another grave issue, however, also demands our utmost serious consideration — our failing Congress.
In 1884 an astute scholar wrote a classic analysis of Congress. According to Woodrow Wilson, Congress was “the central and predominant power of the (federal) system.”
Today, with its historically low approval ratings, we lament that Congress is too often ineffectual and has virtually abandoned its constitutional role as a coequal branch of government. Nowhere is this more apparent than in deciding whether to declare war. Under the Constitution, it is Congress — not the president — that must declare war. Yet it is stunning to realize that Congress has not declared war since 1942, although since then we have had the Korean police action, the Cold “War,” the Vietnam “War,” the “War” on Terrorism, the Afghan “war,” the Iraq “war,” and perhaps soon the Iran “war.”
Another striking example of futility is what should be a routine piece of business: passing the entire federal budget on time (before the October 1 fiscal year). Budgets are passed every year on time by every state legislature and hundreds of local governments. Yet for Congress on-time delivery seems an impossible task as it resorts to massive omnibus appropriations bills and continuing resolutions extending spending from the previous year.
Meanwhile, critical needs are neglected, such as infrastructure modernization, immigration system reform, national debt reduction, educational system upgrading, medical costs reduction and environmental protections. Hearings are held, bills are introduced and a few of minor impact may pass, speeches and press releases are delivered, but where is positive, tangible, comprehensive legislation that becomes law?
Most disturbing, the executive branch treats Congress with disdain, if not contempt. Refusing to testify, ignoring questions and withholding requested information have become routine. Even strong allies of the president, Senators Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, profess to be shocked at poor, unresponsive, insulting briefings from foreign policy, military and intelligence officials.
Some reforms to improve Congress have become popular, but experience and logic suggest caution.
Term limits: Will less-experienced, less-ambitious people in Congress mean better laws? Is the corollary that congresspersons will perform better if they do not have to respond to their constituents?
Seniority: Again the illogic seems to be that experience and long tenure are bad. Forty and fifty-plus years in Congress may not be ideal, but seniority limits may be more advisable for chairs of congressional committees, although Republicans have limited committee chair tenure for some time with little noticeable improvement in policy making.
Earmarking: No one wants more “bridges to nowhere,” but wiser politicians have long realized earmarking facilitates constructive coalitions where everyone benefits.
Campaign contributions: Can money really be kept out of American politics? That may be unrealistic, but maybe we can move forward by disclosing who is paying what to whom.
Political gerrymandering: Determined state legislatures and savvy computer programmers have made drawing one-party districts a fine art, thus discouraging efforts to form bipartisan coalitions in Congress. Both parties do it; we all lose.
Of course, when all is said and done, it will remain up to the voters to decide what kind of Congress they want. It will be up to you and me. There will never be a substitute for studying the issues and learning about the candidates. In the final analysis, we will truly get the Congress we deserve. Let us pray it will be the Congress we need.