As the nation finishes celebrating our annual Black History Month, Huntington should take particular pride as the hometown of the eminent historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, father of the academic study of Black history and the founder of what would become Black History Month.
It is certainly right and proper to honor the manifold contributions of Black Americans to our country, from defending the nation in every conflict beginning with the Revolution to enriching nearly every aspect of our intellectual and cultural lives. This means little, however, without recognizing how racial discrimination has pervaded American life from the earliest colonial days until the present and firmly resolving to resist and overcome that discrimination. Sadly, there is an ongoing effort in some quarters to distort and diminish that honest history.
Critical race theory (CRT) is not precisely defined by either advocates or critics. Advocates are perhaps best illustrated in the New York Times series by Nikole Hannah-Jones that led to her book, “1619,” which recalls the pervasively racist elements of our national history, from pre-colonial days through the original Constitution counting a Black man as equivalent only to three fifths of a white, through slavery, reconstruction, lynchings, massacres, separate but equal schools and accommodations and residential red lining. Critics attack CRT as unfairly blaming current white generations for society’s faults and Black failures. They condemn CRT for teaching young students to feel ashamed of ancestral sins for which those students are blameless. Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute condemns CRT as societally divisive and conducive to racial disharmony. Some critics even maintain CRT will actually backfire, prompting greater interracial coalitions on issues such as merit-based college admissions and rigid environmental policies damaging minorities.
Yet nowhere is CRT a formal course of study at any level of education. There are no CRT degrees or majors. CRT does not predominate secondary school syllabuses. To the extent CRT can be found it must be inferred as a question of intention, interpretation and emphasis — always tricky academic quandaries. So herewith are a few suggestions.
First, we must not forget our history. Centuries of murderous assaults on those of different races, religions and ethnic origins happened. Those unsavory and brutal times, those bloody events and those suffering victims were real. We must understand that “those who ignore history are condemned to repeat it.”
Second, we are strengthened, not weakened by, pursuit of truth and accuracy. Historical events and trends are unlikely to provide the certitude of the natural and physical sciences. Rather, meticulous research and rigorous debate must be the way forward. Students at all levels must be taught to understand the elements of rational analysis and documented truths while rejecting fear and distortion supporting little more than conspiracy theories.
Third, citizens and legislatures must not let reasonable disagreement over questions of social policy produce permanent legislation enabling the ignorant and bigoted to suppress facts and punish the innocent. When the legislature in West Virginia or elsewhere discriminates on the basis of race, sexual orientation or religion, it violates this fundamental principle.
Finally, teachers at all levels must be allowed to teach according to the highest academic and professional standards and not overruled by politicians and ideologues. Book banning is no different from book burning; public syllabus “reviews” quickly become censorship. Let our teachers teach.