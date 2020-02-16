Now the long impeachment nightmare is over — at least for the Senate and the House of Representatives at least. What were the results?
Short term
First, there is little doubt that President Trump attempted to extort Ukraine, an ally of the United States, into announcing an investigation of the candidate he perceived as his likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election. To achieve this goal, he withheld vital military and financial assistance approved for Ukraine by the U.S. Congress.
None of the factual findings of the House impeachment investigation have been disproven. None of the 17 House witnesses have been refuted. Leading Republican senators, including Romney, Alexander, Rubio, Portman and Toomey, have concluded that the House evidence establishes presidential wrongdoing.
Removal from office is another question, but surely, at the least, deliberate endangerment of an ally and flouting the constitutional authority of Congress cannot be condoned.
Second, impeachment/removal is unquestionably political. Although impeachment is constitutionally authorized, definitions, procedures, standards and criteria are unspecified. Core issues pertaining to evidence and witnesses are left open. Perceived impact on base party support and the next election submerge questions of guilt or innocence. Hundreds of lawyers and scholars may condemn presidential conduct as betraying public trust and violating the Constitution but ultimately impeachment is not a legal or constitutional question.
Third, acquittal is neither exoneration nor vindication. History will forever record that in 2019 the president of the United States pressured the president of Ukraine to help his re-election effort or risk losing American support and Ukrainian lives in their war with Russia.
Fourth, impeachment heroes are rare and bipartisan impeachment votes becoming less likely. Only Senator Romney broke with his party this time while in 1999 as many as 10 Republicans voted contrary to their party’s position in the Clinton impeachment trial. Profiles in courage are scarce indeed.
Longer term
First, presidential defenders apparently support presidential supremacy unrestrained by the Constitution. Professor Dershowitz, for example, maintains that a president can do essentially whatever he wants if he believes it will aid his re-election and that his re-election is in the national interest. Similarly, according to this viewpoint, an unbridled president can block all witnesses and withhold evidence from Congress even during impeachment. Is this the road to autocracy?
Second, with its unprecedented refusal to consider impeachment witnesses and additional evidence, the Senate’s stature as a great deliberative body has been severely diminished.
Third, impeachment/removals now appear impossible unless the opposition party has overwhelming House and Senate majorities. (Some, of course, may applaud discouragement of promiscuous impeachments.)
Fourth, we will hear much more about impeachment related Ukrainian actions not only from John Bolton in his forthcoming book (and perhaps Congressional testimony) but from others who were present or heard directly from participants in key White House meetings. If relevant witnesses had testified at the impeachment trial, this might have been mitigated, but now media exposure will be the only route.
Fifth, the impeachment debate will extend fiercely into the 2020 presidential campaign. That election may be the most consequential in a generation, not only determining the next president but further defining presidential power. After all the fussing and feuding in Washington it will once again be up to the people to set things right. Are we up to the task?