Some may recall my country schoolteacher grandfather, a determined Republican, born two decades after the Civil War in a state that had “seceded from secession” to fight against slavery and for the union.
An entire wall of books in his hillside home testified to his love of “book learning.” A believer in individual opportunity and responsibility, he fiercely opposed bigotry and supported limited government and fiscal discipline. His heroes were Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower. To him, the New Deal was overreaching big government coddling the shiftless and curbing cherished individualism.
So what would he think about today’s politics, especially today’s Republican Party?
Likely, he would condemn unfathomable trillion-dollar “stimulus” proposals from incumbent Democrats as fiscally irresponsible and threatening “cradle-to-grave” governmental control.
But I believe he would be far more troubled by today’s Republican Party in the nation and in his home state.
He would be appalled that so many in the Grand Old Party follow in lockstep a dear “leader” with little respect for personal and political honesty and character, a leader who disparages political institutions he taught his students to respect. He would see a leader, who has never won a popular majority, ignoring the constitutional separation of powers and challenging our democracy by continually asserting without evidence the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. He would be outraged at this leader’s encouragement of violent insurrection against the government.
A disciplinarian insisting on accuracy and comprehension of subject matter, he would want clearly defined governmental policies guided by expertise and professional knowledge, and he would not understand how leaders could ignore science, experience and facts. He would be mystified at his party’s lack of positive proposals and ideas and its refusal even to draft a national campaign platform affirming its priorities.
He would find repugnant the willingness of some in his party to believe the most egregious conspiracies. (Democratic pedophiles sucking the blood of children; microchips implanted in COVID vaccines. Really?)
A lifelong supporter of the union and equality, he would surely reject policies diminishing the quintessential diversity of our people. State and nation have thrived best when all genders, nationalities, races, ethnic groups and religions have been accepted equally and treated fairly. As a student and teacher of history, he surely knew about the early-19th-century anti-immigrant Know Nothing Party and its descent into the political abyss, as well as the brutal repression of Reconstruction.
So what is to be done? Republicans need not follow the Know Nothings into oblivion. After all, Republican demise was forecast after Hoover, after Goldwater and after Nixon. Yet the party not only survived but thrived. Republicans now dominate West Virginia after nearly nine decades in the political wilderness. Except for the presidential election, Republicans nationally did not fare badly in 2020. Democrats may again overreach. But it is essential that the GOP respect traditional values, especially equity, equality and individualism, and pursue policies such as low taxes, fiscal rectitude, reduced regulation, infrastructure investments and a strong military. Otherwise, will extremist elements lead the party into that abyss?
As for the West Virginia Republican Party, what would this teacher who traveled by horseback over rugged mountain trails to isolated one-room schools think of legislative attacks on public education and budget reductions for our principal state universities?