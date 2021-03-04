Last week we lost a true American patriot and son of Marshall. His passing was marked by lengthy obituaries in the Washington Post and the Hartford Courant, which have inspired this column.
Born July 1, 1932, in Huntington, where he was raised, Joseph Daniel Duffey was the son of a coal miner. His father became a barber after losing a leg in a mining accident. Joe Duffey grew up actively involved in the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, meeting his first wife at a Baptist Youth Convention, and was a 1954 graduate of Marshall College (the first family member to go beyond the fourth grade).
His formal education continued with a 1957 bachelor of divinity from Andover Theological Seminary, a 1963 master’s degree from Yale Divinity School and a 1969 Ph.D. in the history of theology from Hartford Seminary Foundation.
Following experience on several civil rights Freedom Rides in the American South, he became intensely distressed over what he termed the “carnage in Vietnam.” Later in life, he recalled, “In those days, it was really a war in this country.” He became a leader of Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s renowned antiwar campaign and head of the national liberal organization Americans for Democratic Action.
These were early steps in a lifelong journey that led him to prominent academic, political and senior executive positions. They included distinguished service as a professor at Hartford Seminary, head of Jimmy Carter’s Washington office during his 1976 presidential campaign, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, general secretary of the American Association of University Professors, chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, president of the statewide University of Massachusetts system, president of American University and head of the U.S. Information Agency.
Probably his greatest long-term impact, however, was his losing 1970 Connecticut campaign for the U.S. Senate. The late entry into the general election of Democratic incumbent Thomas J. Dodd, who had been censured by the Senate for diverting political contributions for personal use, split the Democratic vote. The winning Republican with less than 42% of the vote was Lowell Weicker.
Duffey’s campaign made him one of the nation’s most prominent antiwar activists and a hero to young idealists, including a young Yale Law School student from Arkansas named Bill Clinton. In a statement following Duffey’s death, Clinton said, “There were so many of us drawn to his deep commitment to peace, economic fairness and civil rights. Joe lost the election but he left us all proud, wiser in the ways of politics and richer in lifelong friends, including Joe himself.”
Other workers from that 1970 campaign included campaign manager Tony Podesta, brother of John Podesta, who became Clinton’s White House chief of staff, future conservative radio host Michael Medved, who was Duffey’s speechwriter, future Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow and politicians such as future senators Joe Lieberman and Sam Gejdenson. Actor Paul Newman was campaign co-chairman. Writers and artists who enlisted included Alexander Calder, William Styron and Thornton Wilder.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., perhaps best described Duffey as a man of faith who “led by the power of his conscience.”
This coal miner’s son truly made Huntington and Marshall proud.